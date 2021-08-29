RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $581.84

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 581.84 ($7.60) and traded as high as GBX 644.50 ($8.42). RWS shares last traded at GBX 643.50 ($8.41), with a volume of 177,816 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RWS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RWS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 581.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. RWS’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

