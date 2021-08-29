Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $391.58

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.58 ($5.12) and traded as high as GBX 396.56 ($5.18). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 388 ($5.07), with a volume of 44,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £241.41 million and a PE ratio of -14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 391.58.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

