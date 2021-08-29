Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $391.58

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.58 ($5.12) and traded as high as GBX 396.56 ($5.18). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 388 ($5.07), with a volume of 44,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £241.41 million and a PE ratio of -14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 391.58.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

