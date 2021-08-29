Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.99

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.99 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 48.64 ($0.64). Capita shares last traded at GBX 48.04 ($0.63), with a volume of 5,777,978 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPI. Barclays began coverage on Capita in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of £809.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.99.

In other news, insider Tim Weller bought 255,521 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 256,895 shares of company stock worth $10,016,917.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

