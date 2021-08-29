U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Short Interest Down 35.0% in August

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the July 29th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of USRM stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. U.S. Stem Cell has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients.

