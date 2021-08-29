Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in August

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

VOSSY stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Vossloh has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.