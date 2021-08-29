Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

