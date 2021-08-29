Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.14 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NYSE:PLD opened at $131.31 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $134.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

