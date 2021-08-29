Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,319 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Entergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Entergy by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Entergy by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $114.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,186 shares of company stock worth $1,514,044 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

