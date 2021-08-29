Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Stake Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $399.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.50 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

