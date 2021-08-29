1,250 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $48,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,879 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,541. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

