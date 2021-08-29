Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $3,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM opened at $106.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.31. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.