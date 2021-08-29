Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 186.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,975,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,350,000 after purchasing an additional 532,185 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,526,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,837,000 after buying an additional 380,697 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 37,288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 750,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,843 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $19.79.

