IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

