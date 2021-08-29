IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $405.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

