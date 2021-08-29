BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short Sells 4,533 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $188,572.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $40.86 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). On average, analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after buying an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,270,000 after buying an additional 124,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 280.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after buying an additional 477,387 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

