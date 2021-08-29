LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells $265,423.52 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $150.89 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

