IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,013,000 after acquiring an additional 99,632 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

