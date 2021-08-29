Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 108,668 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108,668 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $35,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,349,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,887,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of GD stock opened at $199.72 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

