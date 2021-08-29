Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,644,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,902 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.11% of Adecoagro worth $36,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $468,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

AGRO opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.33. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

