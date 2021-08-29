New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 48,837 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $169.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.93. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.11 and a 52 week high of $169.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

