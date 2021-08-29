iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the July 29th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000.

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $63.74.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

