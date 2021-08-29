Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 887,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,783 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 4.54% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $39,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 146,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In other news, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,189 shares of company stock worth $726,975. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.