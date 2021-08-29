Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Comerica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $1,843,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $1,572,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Stephens dropped their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

