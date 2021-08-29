Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $41,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in H&R Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in H&R Block by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,015. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

