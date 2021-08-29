Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,357 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $44,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $340.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $341.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

