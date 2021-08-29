Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Garmin were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Garmin by 50.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after buying an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Garmin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after buying an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 1,940.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 67.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after buying an additional 175,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $21,755,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,738 shares of company stock worth $21,759,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $175.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.05. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $176.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

