Robert Guenthner Sells 5,902 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,107,930.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $371,117.76.

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $332,577.70.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $353,588.82.

OSH opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital International Investors grew its position in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $59,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.