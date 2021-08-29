iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 629,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,209,000 after acquiring an additional 68,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $111.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

