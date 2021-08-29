CX Institutional Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock opened at $107.67 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.