Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Separately, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at $720,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCLF stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

