Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $119,000 in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIGGU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGGU opened at $10.07 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

