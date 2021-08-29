Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,176,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $921,000.

OTCMKTS EPHYU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

