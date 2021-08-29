Thomas J. Bell III Sells 15,000 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BY stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

