Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.82 and last traded at C$6.80. 6,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 14,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$7.25 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.99, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

