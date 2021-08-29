salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $310.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.15. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $214,707,000 after acquiring an additional 585,007 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $91,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.