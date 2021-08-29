Impreso (OTCMKTS:ZCOM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Impreso, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZCOM)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Impreso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZCOM)

Impreso, Inc manufactures and distributes various paper and film products for commercial and home use in the United States and internationally. Its products include engineering rolls, wide format ink jet media, desk top ink jet media, computer paper, jumbo laser rolls, laser cut sheets, thermal fax paper, copy paper, POS, add rolls, ribbons, cleaning cards, and laser and inkjet cartridges, as well as labels, tags, and tickets.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Impreso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impreso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.