Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the July 29th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.5 days.

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77.

AIXXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $25.45 price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

