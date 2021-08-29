Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.0 days.

AMIVF stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

