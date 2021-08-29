Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YSAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 275,073 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YSAC opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

