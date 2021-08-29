Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIGA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 139.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIGA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

