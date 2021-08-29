Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 14,213 Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

MONCU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

