Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of OTR Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,926,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in OTR Acquisition by 720.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 524,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 460,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,537,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

