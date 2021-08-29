Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,112 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

