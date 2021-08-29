Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $209.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.