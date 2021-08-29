Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.