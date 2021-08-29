Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 14.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 85,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

