Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 97,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of J stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

