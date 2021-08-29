9,273 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sunoco by 5,746.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 327,304 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

