Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 47.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Diageo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

DEO stock opened at $192.33 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

