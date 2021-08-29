Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $169.08 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $113.96 and a 12 month high of $193.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

